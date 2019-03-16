Girl, 12, missing from Williams Lake after last being seen near Highway 97

Rebecca Mann was last seen in the early morning hours on Pigeon Road

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Rebecca Mann was last seen at 3136 Pigeon Road, just off Highway 97, in the 150 Mile House area between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m, on Friday.

Mann is described as 5’2” and 100 pounds.

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking anyone who may have information regarding the location of Mann to please contact the RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or call Crime stoppers 1 800 222-6211.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bookkeeper stole $2.2 million from Langley company

Just Posted

Rockets lose, fight for playoff lives Saturday night

The Rockets host the Giants Saturday night it what could be last game of season

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds today, warmer weather on the way

Environment Canada forecasting almost 20 C weather later next week

Kelowna bobsledder looks to bridge financial gap

Keefer Joyce, 25, is a 2022 Olympics hopeful

Students rally in Kelowna to press for climate change action

Students from KSS, RSS, and OKM walked out of class Friday to address climate change

Lake Country bakery compared to grandmother’s cooking

Oyama Sunblush Bakery is located on Oyama Road

VIDEO: B.C. logging truck had a close call minutes before it crashed

Dashcam video shows logging truck nearly lose its balance over a bridge

Bookkeeper stole $2.2 million from Langley company

Actual amount might be even higher, prosecution hints

Scheer makes statement on mosque attacks after backlask for no mention of Muslims

First statement was condemned quickly online for failing to specify that the attack was on Muslims

Wheelchair boxing demo prompts B.C. gym to take a jab at national movement

Shuswap boxing coach spearheads initiative for disabled athletes with international assistance

WorksSafeBC almost done ammonia probe 1.5 years after Fernie arena tragedy

Statutory agency inspects ammonia-based fish processing facilities, follows up outstanding orders

When gunman advanced on New Zealand mosque, 1 man ran at him

Abdul Aziz, 48, is being hailed as a hero for preventing more deaths during Friday prayers in New Zealand

Letter: Mayor has no interest in growth scenario

“I can only assume council is mishandling this file….”

Letter: SNC-Lavalin case raises concerns

Kelowna readers have more concerns with the events

Letter: SNC-Lavalin affair needs full investigation

As many as 9,000 jobs could be affected if the company shuts down

Most Read