The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a sizable increase in gift card scams. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a sizable increase in gift card scams. (Black Press Media file photo)

Gift card scam losses nearly tripled in three years: Better Business Bureau

Consumers over 65 most likely to lose money according to study

If you’re being asked to make a payment by gift card you are almost certainly being scammed, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is reminding people.

In a recent investigative study, the organization – spanning Canada, the U.S. and Mexico – found that losses from gift card scams nearly tripled from $1,179,563 in 2017 to $2,953,174 in 2020. The numbers reflect an increasing number of scammers cashing in on gift card popularity, especially during pandemic times.

“Gift cards don’t carry the same protections as credit or debit cards, so funds spent on gift cards are funds you cannot get back,” said Rosalind Scott, president and CEO of the BBB Vancouver Island.

READ ALSO: Victoria man out $6,000 in latest gift card phone scam

In 2020, the median gift card loss reported to the BBB was $700, with the majority of victims being 65 or older. Typically, during a gift card scam, the fraudster will impersonate a government agency, business associate, tech support employee, romantic interest or seller to convince the target to buy a gift card and either read the numbers on the back of it or send a photo. To convince the victim, scammers may say the government has entered a new contract with a gift card company or may promise to reimburse them.

The Canada Anti-Fraud Centre received 2,702 gift card scam complaints in 2020, up from 2,301 in 2019 and 2,098 in 2018. According to the BBB, the most commonly requested gift cards include eBay, Google Play, Target, iTunes, Amazon and Steam, an online gaming company.

READ ALSO: Victoria senior cheated of $3,000 in gift card scam

There are two main red flags the BBB says people should watch out for, including government agencies requesting payment, statements that buying gift cards is a safe way to make a payment. It also suggests people keep receipts from buying gift cards and inspect the card for any tampering before purchasing. Some scammers, the BBB said, will open the card and record the numbers on the back before they are purchased so once they are activated the scammers have access to it.

Anyone who has fallen victim to a scam can contact the issuer of the card, local police, the BBB, the Canada Anti-Fraud Centre or the Canadian Financial Consumer Agency.

READ ALSO: Sidney business owner warns of power-disconnection scam

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaScams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
People in Salmon Arm without homes receive vaccine on pandemic anniversary
Next story
Marking the COVID-19 one year anniversary in Central Okanagan public schools

Just Posted

Okanagan-based All Are Family Outreach Society, which provides support to those struggling from Armstrong to Kelowna, is in need of a new headquarters after leaving a Winfield church in June 2020. (All Are Family Outreach photo)
Okanagan outreach society still without a home

All Our Family Outreach continues nine-month search for new headquarters

Ryan Smith of Lavington, an eighth-round selection of the San Jose Sharks in the 1992 NHL Entry Draft, is hoping someone will step forward and be tested as a potential kidney donor. (Photo submitted)
Lavington man, former WHL player hopes to score new kidney

Ryan Smith, who played more than 200 games in the WHL, is currently on dialysis awaiting a potential donor

A small grass fire was extinguished by Vernon Fire Rescue Services Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News file)
Wee grass fire snuffed by Vernon crews

Fire reported on Okanagan Landing Road Wednesday morning

A video shared to Facebook of an argument turned physical at the Polson Park skatepark Tuesday, March 16, has garnered more than 300 comments. (Jay Sharma - Facebook)
Vernon woman decked in face in alleged stolen skateboard brouhaha

Video captures argument turned physical between woman and youth

Traditionally held on the May long weekend, the Falkland Stampede hopes to be able to return to the community rodeo grounds on the weekend of Aug. 27-29. (File photo)
Falkland Stampede hopes for August return

The century-old rodeo was cancelled twice in 2020 due to COVID; organizers have secured Aug. 27-29 for the 2021 event

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a sizable increase in gift card scams. (Black Press Media file photo)
Gift card scam losses nearly tripled in three years: Better Business Bureau

Consumers over 65 most likely to lose money according to study

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Summerland community Arts Council is seeking designs for street banners to be displayed around the community this year. The banner program had been held in past years, but did not happen in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Summerland Review file photo)
Designs sought for Summerland street banner project

Five designs will be selected that feature the theme of Diversity and Inclusion

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Princeton court is normally held once a month. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)
Princeton man pleads guilty to assault involving teenage girl

Charges stem from a 2019 birthday party

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Moderna to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial on Canadian children as young as 6 months

The company intends to enroll about 6,750 children in Canada and the U.S.

Family members with fire extinguishers were able to keep a fire contained until firefighters arrived on March 16. (Submitted)
Family keeps South Okanagan house fire contained until firefighters arrive

The fire was kept to one side of the home with fire extinguishers

Medicago has started recruiting participants for the Phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. (Medicago)
Canadian company starts Phase 3 of plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Feds have agreement to buy up to 76 million doses of the vaccine if it is approved

Most Read