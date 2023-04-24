Get to know your community on Kelowna’s Neighbour Day

Neighbour Day plans can be registered on the City of Kelowna website

Kelowna’s eighth annual Neighbour Day is Sunday, May 7. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Kelowna’s eighth annual Neighbour Day is Sunday, May 7.

“Whether the gesture is big or small, acts of neighbourliness can have a big impact on our neighbourhoods,” said Tanya Sletten, community development coordinator. “Neighbour Day offers the perfect opportunity to connect with those that live around you. “

Residents can win one of two prizes by letting the city know how they plan to celebrate Neighbour Day; the use of the Meet Your Street Kit for Neighbour Day plans or a $100 gift card to use toward celebrations.

All registrants will receive a Neighbour Day celebration package that includes Strong Neighbourhoods swag and resources to connect neighbours.

“Knowing your neighbours helps decrease social isolation, increase feelings of safety, and provide opportunities to have fun with others,” added Sletten.

Neighbour Day plans can be registered on the City of Kelowna website.

