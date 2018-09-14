Get rid of old tires in Kelowna this weekend

Drop them off at Okanagan College Saturday, Sept. 15

The Regional District of Central Okanagan wants your old tires.

For the third year in a row the regional district and its Mosquito program contractor Duka Environmental are teaming up with Tire Stewardship BC for this free old tire collection event.

RELATED: When the floods recede the mosquitos will fly

Last year, residents dropped off more than a thousand old, unwanted tires which helped to curb mosquito breeding habitat, according to the regional district in its news release. It only takes a few centimeters of water inside any old tires on your property to provide the perfect breeding ground for mosquito larvae. By dropping off any unwanted tires, you’ll reduce potential opportunities for mosquitoes to hatch.

Tire Stewardship BC is a not-for-profit society that manages BC’s tire recycling program. Eco fees paid by consumers purchasing tires are used to pay for transporting and recycling scrap tires in environmentally responsible ways rather than having them take up space in landfills. For information on programs offered by Tire Stewardship BC visit www.tsbc.ca.

There are resources available to help you and your family during the mosquito season. Visit the Mosquito Control page on the Regional District website regionaldistrict.com/mosquitoes for information about the program.

Tires will be accepted at Okanagan College from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
MyHealthPortal launches new mobile app
Next story
Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

Just Posted

Get rid of old tires in Kelowna this weekend

Drop them off at Okanagan College Saturday, Sept. 15

Row housing development up for approval in Lake Country

A new development proposal will be brought to council Tuesday night

Rethinking how to care for B.C. seniors

B.C. Care Providers Association advocates ‘care hub’ services model

Care hubs to be discussed in Kelowna for seniors

Creating Communities of Care: Kelowna Forum is underway

Blood drive returns to Lake Country

The district’s third blood clinic will be held at Winfield Memorial Hall

Okanagan-Shuswap weekend weather

Environment Canada is forecasting rain all weekend long

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

Feds spend $117M to restore rail service to Churchill, MB

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in 2017

VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

The Beetle was introduced in Germany in 1938 and came to the U.S. 11 years later

MyHealthPortal launches new mobile app

Available for Appleand Android mobile devices in App or GooglePlay stores

Kamloops RCMP cuff four in motel room after alleged assault; firearms seized

Two men and two women tried to leave, but were taken into custody by Kamloops RCMP

Police recover some of the stolen wigs intended for children with cancer

Vancouver police say no arrests have been made at this time, still hope to recover rest of the wigs

B.C. teacher suspended for suggesting student would be a ‘good prostitute’

Peace River South teacher Gadagboe Koffie Assigbe was teaching social studies in the region

B.C.’s local politicians vote to keep fossil fuel efforts local

UBCM endorses electric cars, not writing to oil companies

Most Read