Gerry Christmas, Okanagan!

Okanagan man embraces his family name and its accompanying holiday spirit

Gerry Christmas and his fiancé Terry Cunningham, soon to be Terry Christmas. (Contributed)

It’s a family filled with Christmas.

Quite literally.

Just a single letter amiss of the ever-popular seasonal greeting, “Merry Christmas,” Kaleden, B.C.’s own Gerry Christmas embraces his familial name and the festive spirit that comes along with it.

“This is my time of year,” said Christmas.

Gerry Christmas, 93, showing his Christmas spirit. (Contributed)

Christmas shares the fantastically festive name with his father, a man who fittingly turned 93 years old on Christmas Eve.

Continuing what almost seems to be a Christmas family tradition, another will soon become part of the fun.

Teri Cunningham, Christmas’ fiancé, plans on adopting the surname when they get married — becoming Teri Christmas.

Christmas said the name has prompted its fair share of playful teasing, especially in his younger years.

“It made me tougher,” said Christmas.

Not a joke he hasn’t heard — and not one deterred — Christmas said the Capital News is not the first caller to pick his name out of the phonebook during the holiday season.

“I always get calls this time of year,” he said. “Father Christmas, just people wishing me a merry Christmas, I get it all.”

Christmas said all he wants is for people to be happy and the fact that merely sharing his name with those around him brings them joy makes all of the trouble it worth it.

On Christmas Eve the three Christmases hit the town in Penticton to celebrate the eldest’s 93rd birthday, making for a Gerry, Gerry, Teri, Christmas.

