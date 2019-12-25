Gerry Christmas and his fiancé Terry Cunningham, soon to be Terry Christmas. (Contributed)

Gerry Christmas, Okanagan!

Okanagan man embraces his family name and its accompanying holiday spirit

It’s a family filled with Christmas.

Quite literally.

Just a single letter amiss of the ever-popular seasonal greeting, “Merry Christmas,” Kaleden, B.C.’s own Gerry Christmas embraces his familial name and the festive spirit that comes along with it.

“This is my time of year,” said Christmas.

Gerry Christmas, 93, showing his Christmas spirit. (Contributed)

Christmas shares the fantastically festive name with his father, a man who fittingly turned 93 years old on Christmas Eve.

Continuing what almost seems to be a Christmas family tradition, another will soon become part of the fun.

Teri Cunningham, Christmas’ fiancé, plans on adopting the surname when they get married — becoming Teri Christmas.

Christmas said the name has prompted its fair share of playful teasing, especially in his younger years.

“It made me tougher,” said Christmas.

Not a joke he hasn’t heard — and not one deterred — Christmas said the Capital News is not the first caller to pick his name out of the phonebook during the holiday season.

“I always get calls this time of year,” he said. “Father Christmas, just people wishing me a merry Christmas, I get it all.”

Christmas said all he wants is for people to be happy and the fact that merely sharing his name with those around him brings them joy makes all of the trouble it worth it.

On Christmas Eve the three Christmases hit the town in Penticton to celebrate the eldest’s 93rd birthday, making for a Gerry, Gerry, Teri, Christmas.

READ MORE: Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 things to do after opening your presents on Christmas Day in Kelowna

Just Posted

Gerry Christmas, Okanagan!

Okanagan man embraces his family name and its accompanying holiday spirit

5 things to do after opening your presents on Christmas Day in Kelowna

Several local businesses are spreading cheer through the holiday

RCMP rescue dog from ledge in Peachland

‘The owner and dog were both very happy to be reunited’

West Kelowna man accused of murdering wife granted bail

Kevin Costin is charged with second-degree murder related to the death of his wife in November 2015

RCMP investigating fourth child-luring incident in West Kelowna

The incident happened on Dec. 23 at a bus stop near McIver Road and McTaggart Road

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

Put your knowledge of the holiday to the test with these 20 questions

Summerland church once offered Merry Xmas greeting

Shortened form was used on a sign at the Methodist Church in 1915.

Tulameen B.C. isolated for days after snow storm

A late December blizzard isolated a small B.C. community for several days.… Continue reading

Vernon RCMP locate missing Sicamous man

Friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

The NBA’s showcase day – Christmas – has arrived

The Raptors have been waiting a long time to be part of NBA Christmas

North Okanagan concert celebrates 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth

Community Concert Association production review

VIDEO: Summerland homes show festive displays for the holiday season

Homes around the community have some unique and colourful displays this year

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Most Read