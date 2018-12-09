Andy Bronson/The Herald Carly Graham and Kathryn Kramer, right, take a photo together in a arch of lights at The Lights of Christmas at Warm Beach on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015 in Stanwood, Wa. Local:LightsofXmas

Gellatly Nut Farm’s Winter Magic returns for another year

The spectacle returns Dec. 15

Once again, the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park orchard will be illuminated to celebrate ‘Winter Magic’.

After dark Saturday, Dec. 15 and Sunday the 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the grove will be lit-up for you to walk through with your family, viewing ornaments, enjoying hot chocolate and listening to seasonal entertainment under the warming tent. This is a bring your own mug event. In an attempt to reduce our waste, hot chocolate will be provided, but visitors are asked to bring their own mug to enjoy a cup of cocoa.

Gellatly Nut Farm Society volunteers will be providing tours of the Farm House both nights. They will also have nuts and wooden bowls available for cash sales only. All proceeds from these sales supported heritage efforts by the GNF Society right in the park.

This event is free and you don’t have to register. On Saturday the Kelowna Regional Transit Santa Bus will stop by Winter Magic between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Santa Bus will be accepting donations for the Salvation Army Christmas Campaign.

There is limited parking available in the Nut Farm parking lot, so carpooling is definitely encouraged with friends, family and neighbours. We ask that people attending please obey our on-site traffic control people, watch for them and pedestrians so that everyone is safe.

There’s also limited on-street parking in the area, so please be aware of and follow any parking/traffic control attendants and parking restrictions/signage and please don’t block our neighbours driveways.

The Cove Lakeside Resort is also hosting a ‘Selfies with Santa’ event (bring your own camera) on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the resort lobby with proceeds (cash only donations) to assist The Cove Lakeside Resort with sponsoring families through the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank of West Kelowna. Parking for ‘Selfies with Santa’ is available at The Cove Lakeside Resort.

