Gas stations lined up as residents escape Okanagan wildfires

Evacuees gassing up to leave

As Central Okanagan residents brace to leave town or are leaving town already due to spreading wildfire, the gas stations have been bombared with vehicles.

Lineups have quickly formed at stations across the region. Those who are on evacuation alert or order should fill their tanks immediately to prepare.

Despite a spike in the ened for gasoline, prices have mostly remained steady across the region so far, with an average of 191.6 according to gasbuddy.com.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireCity of KelownaGas pricesOkanagan

