A station at Richter and Harvey is completely out of gasoline

Petro at Richter and Harvey is taped off and out of gas (Nicole Bellrose)

Gas shortages have reached Kelowna.

Petro Canada at Richter Street and Harvey Avenue has its pumps taped off and signage out.

The station is out of regular, plus, and superclean.

Vernon, Penticton, Salmon Arm, and several other communities in B.C. are also experiencing shortages in fuel.

