Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon

While some drivers in Vancouver are facing gas prices of up to 155.9, Vernon has pumps at 118.9

It’s a pain in the wallet from soaring pump costs that is being felt across the province, except, it would seem, in Vernon.

Drivers in the Lower Mainland are facing fuel costs of up to 155.9 at some gas bars. Vernon, nestled between three lakes in the North Okanagan, on the other hand is seeing a fuel fight between suppliers, with gasoline ranging from as low at 118.9 at some pumps to as high as 129.9 at others.

Nearby cities, however, are hovering around the 130 mark, with the lowest price noted in Salmon Arm at 128.9, 129 in Kelowna and 131.9 in Penticton.

The Easter Day tax increase saw carbon tax hit $35 per tonne of carbon dioxide emissions, up from $30, which equals 1.2 cents per litre of fuel for a total of about eight cents on a litre of gasoline.

This increase marks a first in a series of increases for a total of 66 per cent over four years.

