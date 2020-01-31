Gas prices varying by 14 cents across the Okanagan

Prices are as low as $113.9 per litre in Penticton and as high as $127.9 in Kelowna

If you think gas prices have been wacky across the Okanagan lately, it’s not just you.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices at pumps across Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon are varying by 14 cents.

In Penticton, residents are getting the biggest bang for their buck and are paying as low as $113.9 per litre at the cheapest gas station.

Up the pond, Vernonites are forking out a little more change for their gas and paying $1.19 per litre at the cheapest gas station.

In Kelowna, motorists are getting their wallets hit the hardest and are paying $127.9 per litre at the cheapest gas station.

There’s no doubt that Pentictonites have been spoiled with low gas prices lately. Last September, the city enjoyed having the lowest gas prices in the province.

Across the province, the Lower Mainland still boasts the highest gas prices, with some gas stations there reporting prices of $143.9.

