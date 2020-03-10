Gas prices are displayed as a motorist prepares to pump gas at a station in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

Gas tank nearing empty in your car? You will likely want to wait until tomorrow to fill up, according to one gas price analyst.

Prices are expected to drop eight to 10 cents per litre across the province Wednesday, tweeted Dan McTeague, president of the Canadians for Affordable Energy.

The biggest dips in fuel prices are expected to be seen in Kelowna, Kamloops and the Lower Mainland, according to GasBuddy.com

In Kelowna, the cheapest gas prices were hovering around 112.9 cents per litre on Tuesday afternoon, and 108.9 cents per litre in Kamloops.

In Fort St. John, where gas prices are cheapest in all of B.C., pump prices dropped below a dollar per litre. In Metro Vancouver, the lowest prices were around 128 cents per litre, which includes a 17-cent transit tax.

On Vancouver Island, gas prices appeared highest, sitting around 133 cents to 145 for most major cities.

Gas prices are typically higher in the morning than in the evening, McTeague has told Black Press Media in past interviews.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

oil and gas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey man accused of West Kelowna murder ‘shocked’ when told he was being investigated
Next story
B.C. man arrested, Mountie hurt after string of vehicle thefts ends in police chase

Just Posted

Tailored resumes key to Kelowna job fair successes

WorkBC liaison says homework and elbow grease will go a long way in setting applicants apart

The top must-do hiking trails to explore in the Okanagan this spring

A look at some of the most beautiful lookout points and trails the Okanagan has to offer

Two-vehicle accident backs up traffic along Enterprise Way in Kelowna

The accident occurred at around 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon

Breach of trust charges against former Kelowna cop continue to wind through court

Brian Mathew Burkett is facing seven counts of breach of trust as well as three civil suits

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick urges government to replace Rutland Middle School

The school is 72 years old

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 4

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Highway 1 to close both sides of Revelstoke for avalanche control

The control work is planned for today and tomorrow

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

B.C.’s pioneering Indigenous rights law adds to confusion, conflict, study finds

Pipeline, rail blockades spread across Canada after UNDRIP vow

B.C. man arrested, Mountie hurt after string of vehicle thefts ends in police chase

Two police cars rammed as officers pursued suspect

Robbery suspects drag woman from vehicle, RCMP seek leads

Penticton RCMP are searching for two men responsible for dragging a woman from their vehicle

Okanagan woman’s home ransacked by intruders

37-year-old was present during Monday afternoon home invasion but was not injured

Most Read