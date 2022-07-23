(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)

Gas prices below $2 per litre around the Okanagan

In Kelowna, gas is below $2 per litre for the first time since May

For the first time since May, gas prices in Kelowna are under $2 per litre.

At most gas stations, prices read $199.9 per litre. According to GasBuddy.com, two gas stations in Highway 33 are at $197.9 per litre.

The lowest price is at Costco, where it is $189.9 per litre.

Gas prices are down all across the Okanagan, including $199.9 in Penticton, $193.9 in Salmon Arm, and $189.9 in Vernon.

Despite the welcome dip in prices, 94 of the top 100 priciest gas stations in Canada are in B.C.

READ MORE: Bring cash: B.C. gas stations make up 94 of top 100 priciest in Canada

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway needs $150k in emergency repairs

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gas pricesKelownaPentictonSalmon ArmVernon

Previous story
Nohomin Creek wildfire sees ‘quieter fire behaviour’, no more growth
Next story
Tories, advocates call on Ottawa to remove bureaucratic hurdles to resettling Afghans

Just Posted

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)
Gas prices below $2 per litre around the Okanagan

The Okanagan real estate industry is in the midst of a ‘cooling off’ period after robust sales and climbing housing prices over the last two years. (File photo)
Okanagan real estate market volatility cools down

Damage to Mission Creek Greenway during flooding in June 2022. (Photo/RDCO)
Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway needs $150k in emergency repairs

The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)
2 men arrested after allegedly stealing car in Kelowna then fleeing to Midway

Pop-up banner image ×