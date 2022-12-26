West Kelowna Fire Rescue Station 32 (Contributed: Facebook).

West Kelowna Fire Rescue Station 32 (Contributed: Facebook).

Gas leak forces early morning building evacuation in West Kelowna

Residents of the building were forced from their homes about 2:30 a.m.

A gas leak forced residents of a building in West Kelowna out onto the street at about 2:30 a.m., Monday.

RCMP and the fire department were called to a building in the 2400 block of Gosset Road to assist with the evacuation.

Residents of the building were asked to attend the Westbank Lions Community Hall located at 2466 Main Street in West Kelowna to register with Emergency Social Services starting at 3 a.m.

Police say this is an isolated emergency and only effects this one building and that there is no risk to the surrounding neighbourhood. Those not involved with the situation are asked to stay away from the area.

More to come.

READ MORE: Phones wanted for those in hospital after Christmas Eve bus crash on Okanagan Connector

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownaEmergency calls

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Migrants dropped near home of VP Harris on frigid Christmas Eve
Next story
Thousands of Canadians remain in the dark days after fierce storms knock out power

Just Posted

West Kelowna Fire Rescue Station 32 (Contributed: Facebook).
Gas leak forces early morning building evacuation in West Kelowna

Connector road conditions. (Drive BC)
Phones wanted for those in hospital after Christmas Eve bus crash on Okanagan Connector

(José María Salmerón/Submitted)
Special cold weather snowflake formations in the Okanagan

Connector road conditions. (Drive BC)
UPDATE: 4 dead after bus rollover on B.C.’s Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve

Pop-up banner image