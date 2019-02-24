Gas flowing again at Okanagan community’s lone outlet

The Kam-Ver-Land-O Petro Canada station in Falkland once again has gas.

Owners of the Highland Motel, located across Highway 97 from the outlet, have said the community’s only gas station is open for gas and lottery only, and has been since Saturday.

Calls to the station went directly to voice mail.

The station is open as renovations continue. It was renos that closed the outlet and left the community and travellers without gas for a period.

The stations said on social media and on signs posted on the side of its building that it would be closed for renovations until March 1.

A spokesperson for Suncor Energy said renos were to have been completed by Feb. 23, but were pushed back to March 1 because of adverse weather conditions.



