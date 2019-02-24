Gas flowing again at Okanagan community’s lone outlet

Falkland’s lone service station re-opens while renovations continue; selling gas and lottery only

The Kam-Ver-Land-O Petro Canada station in Falkland once again has gas.

Owners of the Highland Motel, located across Highway 97 from the outlet, have said the community’s only gas station is open for gas and lottery only, and has been since Saturday.

Calls to the station went directly to voice mail.

RELATED: No gas in Falkland as lone station closed for renovations

The station is open as renovations continue. It was renos that closed the outlet and left the community and travellers without gas for a period.

The stations said on social media and on signs posted on the side of its building that it would be closed for renovations until March 1.

A spokesperson for Suncor Energy said renos were to have been completed by Feb. 23, but were pushed back to March 1 because of adverse weather conditions.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Special Olympics B.C. Games a huge hit
Next story
Shuswap children’s organizations offer mixed reviews on Budget 2019

Just Posted

Okanagan College in Kelowna hosts spaghetti bridge building competition

The 36th annual event will be held March 1

Kelowna Fan Experience releases line-up for 2019

KFX will celebrate its 6th anniversary in March

West Kelowna Warriors smoked out

The Warriors were defeated by the Trail Smoke Eaters Saturday night

Weather report: The sun is here to stay in the Okanagan

Get ready to get a full dose of Vitamin D

Kootnekoff: FamilysStatus discrimination in employment in B.C.

In Envirocon Environmental Services, ULC v. Suen, the BC Court of Appeal… Continue reading

Turnout at funeral for 7 young Halifax fire victims shows widespread support: imam

More than 2,000 people showed up to the service for 7 young kids who died in the blaze

Two more Coastal GasLink work camps coming to northern B.C

Community Futures recommends cash flow planning for businesses

More B.C. ambulance service needed in the North: Hospital chief of staff

Fort St. James physicians talk about the need for easier access to healthcare

2 infected with measles after individual flew from Vancouver to Edmonton

Vancouver Coastal Health says 2 are infected

Curtain set to go up on a host-less but drama-filled Oscars

A popular crop of nominees like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘A Star Is Born’ and ‘Black Panther’ could increase viewership

Family calls on Canadian government to step in after man detained in Egypt

Amal Ahmed Albaz said her family was “torn apart” when her father was stopped at Cairo International Airport

Bantam Tier 1 North Zone Kings advance to finals

The bantam squad bested the Central Zone Rockets to get a shot at league championship

New immigration projects offer caregivers pathway to permanent residence

Under the newly designed programs, caregivers will be given greater flexibility to change jobs quickly

‘A line … was crossed’ in SNC-Lavalin affair, says New Democrat MP

Jody Wilson-Raybould is widely expected to testify as early as Tuesday

Most Read