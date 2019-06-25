The self-enclosed car wash will be the biggest of the three developments to be built along Clement Avenue between Graham and Ethel streets. (Artist rendering)

Gas bar, car wash coming to Clement Avenue

Downtown Kelowna gas bar may lack green future, but council still approves

A new self-serve car wash will be constructed downtown on two empty lots along Clement Avenue, between Graham and Ethel streets after City of Kelowna councillors approved the proposal.

The enclosed self-serve car wash area is the biggest of three structures and offers 10 washing bays and 16 external stalls complete with vacuums. Two queue lines will form around the west side of the building for both the automatic and self-serve bays.

Councillors agreed the building design was “beautiful” with its high-quality finishes and modernized designs, utilizing glass throughout the three buildings to unify the project.

But Coun. Loyal Wooldridge voted against the project as it failed to look forward to greener technologies.

The plan fails to offer space for potential placements of electric vehicle charging stations and the gas tanks will be installed below grade — two things Coun. Wooldridge couldn’t get behind.

“I won’t be supporting this application today,” Coun. Wooldridge said. “It’s definitely a beautiful building… but encouraging future green technologies, I truly believe our designs should incorporate space within the design for electric car charging stations.”

READ MORE: Splish, splash, new downtown Kelowna car wash may be coming soon

Coun. Luke Stack urged his colleagues to focus on the task at hand, which is to vote on the character and form of the building.

“I think moving into the political realm with the types of business they can offer or not… I don’t think those are appropriate comments,” he said.

“People are still driving cars, people still use fuel,” he said. “But I don’t think we should be approving something philosophically. If we really want to do that, then the debate should change our bylaws and not allow gas stations and fuel.”

READ MORE: Pour some syrup on your Canada Day

Coun. Wooldridge rebutted stating his comments were, in fact, design-flaw issues he found with the form and character of the building.

The gas station passed with councillors Wooldridge and Mohini Singh opposed.

Coun. Singh said she couldn’t support the project as gas stations belong on highways, not in downtown residential areas that are walkable.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. teen killed by fallen tree on field trip remembered as hero
Next story
Okanagan RCMP bike patrol rolls up on alleged stolen vehicle from Burnaby

Just Posted

“It’ll happen again”: Lake Country council has no answers for flood victims

Flood victim snuffed when she asked about future provisions to stop water main breaks from occuring

Downtown mural on the walls of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission to be unveiled

The event will be held at the Innovation Centre June 28

Big changes to food services at UBC Okanagan

Healthy, high-quality food on the menu as UBCO staffs up for in-house operations

Rockets’ Foote signs entry deal with new NHL team

Foote was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 21

Car crashed into building in West Kelowna

No one inside, nor the driver was injured

VIDEO: Tributes flow on 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

Jackson received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. He died at age 50

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

North Okanagan student relearns how to take steps forward

The Vernon Convocation starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Vernon campus, OC Facebook to stream event

Tolko donation helps build new Okanagan daycare

The Early Years Daycare Centre is scheduled to open at the end of summer 2019

40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Tsilhqot’in Nation urges Taseko Mines to stop drilling plans before conflict grows

Nation said Teztan Biny area is of ‘profound cultural and spiritual importance’

UPDATE: RCMP expect Highway 1 closure west of Salmon Arm to be lengthy

Police collision analysis and reconstruction investigating accident scene

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

New river channel shuttle service in the South Okanagan

Company launches this Friday and offers services within City of Penticton limits

Most Read