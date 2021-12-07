Gas at 167.9 in Kelowna

Gas prices seem to be on the rise in Kelowna

Rumours are floating around Kelowna that gas prices are once again on the rise.

A Capital News reader captured a photo of the Husky Gas Station at the corner of Gordon Drive and Cook Road, where the regular pumps were ringing in at an eye-popping 167.9.

According to gas buddy.com, the price for regular gas in the city ranges from 143.9 at the Centex on Highway 33 to 145.9 at various locations.

To the south in Penticton gas is about 25 cents cheaper for regular at about 137.9.

In Vernon, regular gas is slightly more expensive at 138.9.

While off Highway 1 in the Shuswap the price of gas varies between 149.9 and 152.9.

