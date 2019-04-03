Garden party supports Mamas for Mamas

Better Earth Wine, Cider & Spirits Tasting garden party will raise funds for Mamas for Mamas.
Back for its second year, in the beautiful Better Earth Gardens & Tropicals greenhouse, created by Better Earth Gardens and Tropicals, Mamas for Mamas and the BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival. The garden party requests that all who attend coming in garden party attire.
“When fun, like minded women come together it really is amazing what can come of it” said Katherine Bramall, founder and general manager, BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival.
Early Bird Tickets are on sale for this whole sensory tasting experience. Tickets include food, entertainment, samples, a souvenirs glass and a safe ride home.
The event will take place May 11 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.bcwinefestival.com
