Garbage tip fees up at Westside Transfer Station

Starting Jan. 1 it will cost more to dispose of garbage at the Westside Residential Waste Disposal Center on Asquith Road in West Kelowna.

This is the second of three increases approved by the Regional Board in April to cover additional annual disposal expenses and tipping fee increases at the City of Kelowna’s Glenmore Landfill.

Fees will rise on Jan. 1 and 2020 for the disposal of garbage at the transfer facility that serves residents in West Kelowna, Peachland, Westbank First Nation reserves and the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

Drywall is not currently accepted at the Westside Transfer Station due to the large stockpile. Drywall is accepted (disposal fees apply) at the Glenmore Landfill seven days a week.

