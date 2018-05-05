Garbage fees increase at West Kelowna disposal centre

Costs are going up for disposing of garbage and tires

Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Starting June 1, it will cost you a little more to dispose of garbage and tires at the Westside Residential Waste Disposal Center.

The regional board has adopted amendments to the Solid Waste Management Regulation bylaw raising tipping fees slightly at the facility. The user-fee increases are required in order to cover additional expenses with the disposal of these materials and are in line with tipping fee increases that started Jan. 1 at the City of Kelowna’s Glenmore landfill, said a City of West Kelowna news release.

Fees will rise June 1, and Jan. 1, 2019 and 2020 for the disposal of garbage and tires with rims at the transfer facility that serves residents in West Kelowna, Peachland, Westbank First Nation and the Central Okanagan west electoral area. When the facility again accepts recyclable drywall, those fees for disposal will also increase:

The charge for a bag of garbage is going up from $2.50 to $3.50

Tires with rims will go up from $1 per tire to $3

Drywall is not currently accepted at the Westside Transfer Station due to the large stockpile. Once drywall is accepted again disposal will cost $10 per sheet, from $6. Drywall is accepted (disposal fees apply) at the Glenmore Landfill seven days a week.

For more information on the Westside facility tipping fee increases, visit regionaldistrict.com/recycle.

Most Read