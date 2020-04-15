Garage fire at Ellison home in Kelowna

The incident occurred at 10:52 a.m. on April 15

Kelowna fire crews respond to fire at Sunset Ranch Drive in Ellison. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.

According to Ellison Fire Captain Chris Luehr, the blaze is not suspicious but is under investigation.

The fire is believed to have sparked inside the garage.

Kelowna fire crews responded to a garage fire at 5251 Silverado Place on Wednesday, April 15.

Garage fire at Sunset Ranch Drive in thr Ellison area. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/CqRyAqSVBP — twila m amato (@twilamam) April 15, 2020

Three engines and an ambulance arrived on the scene just before 11 a.m.,Wednesday, accessing the fire from Old Vernon Road.

The fire has since been knocked down and no external damage was done to the home. There were no injuries reported.

More to come.

