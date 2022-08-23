Gangster who gunned down man in B.C. shopping centre loses last appeal

Cory Vallee is serving two life sentences for the fatal shooting of Kevin LeClair in 2009

Cory Vallee has lost his final challenge of his conviction in the Feb. 6, 2009, murder of Kevin LeClair in a Langley shopping centre. (Langley Advance Times file photos)

Gangster Cory Vallee has lost his final challenge of his conviction in the Feb. 6, 2009, murder of Kevin LeClair in a Langley shopping centre.

In a July 28 decision posted online, the Supreme Court of Canada, the country’s highest court, refused to hear LeClair’s bid to overturn a January 13 judgment by the Court of Appeal for British Columbia, which upheld Vallee’s conviction.

As is routine in such decisions, the application for leave to appeal to was dismissed with no reasons given.

Vallee is currently serving two life sentences for first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The fatal shooting of LeClair was part of a gang war between the U.N. Gang and their rivals, the Bacon brothers and the Red Scorpions.

LeClair was said to be a member of the rival Red Scorpions gang, which was involved in a bloody turf war in 2008 and 2009, considered to be some of the worst gang violence in the history of the Lower Mainland.

Vallee, 34 at the time of LeClair’s murder, had been hired as an assassin by the UN Gang, which had targeted Jonathan, Jamie, and Jarrod Bacon – the Bacon Brothers – and their allies and associates in the Red Scorpions Gang, including LeClair.

On the day of LeClair’s killing, Vallee stalked his victim all day and waited for him outside a restaurant in a Walnut Grove shopping plaza.

Vallee gunned down LeClair with an AR-15 in a hail of bullets in the parking lot as pedestrians ducked for cover and fled the scene.

Following the killing of LeClair, Vallee was charged with an unrelated crime in Alberta. He fled the country while released on bail and hid out in Mexico until 2014, when he was extradited to face the murder charge.

U.N. gang leader Conor D’Monte was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in 2011.

D’Monte also fled the country, and was arrested in February of this year in Puerto Rico.

