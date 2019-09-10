PHOTO: RCMP officer kicks about with Okanagan students

Hillview Elementary’s new liaison officer, Const. Terleski, joined some students in a quick game of soccer early Tuesday morning on Sept. 10, 2019. (Marnie Smiley Macnabb - Vernon Rant and Rave)
Hillview Elementary’s new liaison officer, Const. Terleski, joined some students in a quick game of soccer early Tuesday morning on Sept. 10, 2019. (Marnie Smiley Macnabb - Vernon Rant and Rave)
Hillview Elementary’s new liaison officer, Const. Terleski, joined some students in a quick game of soccer early Tuesday morning on Sept. 10, 2019. (Marnie Smiley Macnabb - Vernon Rant and Rave)

Some kids playing soccer at Hillview Elementary Tuesday morning in Vernon had a special player join them and luckily, one Vernon Rant and Rave moderator was able to capture it on camera.

The school’s new liaison officer, Const. Terleski made a pretty solid first impression with a few students after joining them for a quick game.

Marnie Smiley Macnabb caught the action Tuesday morning in the soccer fields at the school.

READ MORE: Kids pour up sweet, refreshing support to Vernon SPCA

READ MORE: Street population keeping Vernon bylaw busy

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Just Posted

Manufacturing Safety Alliance of B.C. opens office in Kelowna

The non-profit health and safety organization is now better equipped to service the Okanagan, it says

Proposed West Kelowna pot shop too close to elementary school: committee

How close is too close for a cannabis shop to be set… Continue reading

Housing experts meet for conference in Kelowna

The conference saw more than 150 housing officials from across B.C. on Monday

Former NHL star Jordin Tootoo to speak in Kelowna for suicide prevention week

NHL alumni Jordin Tootoo visits Kelowna Wednesday to help spread mental health awareness

Let the games begin: 55+ BC Games underway in Kelowna

Stage is set for the 2019 55+ BC Games to take over the streets, waters and fields of Kelowna

New chairlift and beginner zone announced at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The Stellar Chair will be open this season

Publication ban mutes media covering Sagmoen trial

Curtis Sagmoen returns to Vernon court for Day 2 in trial related to 2017 threatening of sex worker

B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

Good Samaritan, then 24 years old, had pulled over to give first aid in 2012 incident

Residents in this B.C. town defend cleaning up homeless camps

Homeless advocate has complained to police about ‘vigilantism’

B.C. still losing money on legalized marijuana sales

Talks with municipalities continue on revenue sharing

Watch for scams when donating to Hurricane Dorian relief, group warns

More than 140 new crowdfunding campaigns related to the storm are already established

B.C. man gets 7 years after victim beaten, kidnapped, stunned with Taser

Brandon Coons was sentenced in provincial court in Rossland for the 2017 incidents

Widow shares final words of wisdom from beloved Penticton baker

Ben Manea, owner of Walla Artisan Bakery and Café, died on June 15 due to complications from his ALS

B.C. health authorities warn against needle-free filler treatments

No one should be providing this treatment warns public service announcement

Most Read