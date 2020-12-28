GALLERY: British Columbians celebrate triumphs during a trying year

Sammie Gillan-Kennedy found out she is expecting baby number three this year. (Courtesy of Sammie Gillan-Kennedy)Sammie Gillan-Kennedy found out she is expecting baby number three this year. (Courtesy of Sammie Gillan-Kennedy)
Samantha Kent and her husband celebrated 11 years together and found out they are pregnant. (Courtesy of Samantha Kent)Samantha Kent and her husband celebrated 11 years together and found out they are pregnant. (Courtesy of Samantha Kent)
Shelley Thompson has used her free time to start sewing masks, the sales of which go to Su Casa Rescue. She has made over 500 so far. Her masks can be found at Bosley’s Eagle Creek and Juan de Fuca Vets. (Courtesy of Shelley Thompson)Shelley Thompson has used her free time to start sewing masks, the sales of which go to Su Casa Rescue. She has made over 500 so far. Her masks can be found at Bosley’s Eagle Creek and Juan de Fuca Vets. (Courtesy of Shelley Thompson)
Steve Weatherbe has started exercising and playing a turn-based computer game from the 1990s. Whenever it’s the computer’s turn, he lifts weights. (Courtesy of Steve Weatherbe)Steve Weatherbe has started exercising and playing a turn-based computer game from the 1990s. Whenever it’s the computer’s turn, he lifts weights. (Courtesy of Steve Weatherbe)
Aiyana Collins and her daughter got accepted into housing this year. (Courtesy of Aiyana Collins)Aiyana Collins and her daughter got accepted into housing this year. (Courtesy of Aiyana Collins)
Elida Nimani and her five-year-old daughter have used their extra time to create acrylic pouring paintings. (Courtesy of Elida Nimani)Elida Nimani and her five-year-old daughter have used their extra time to create acrylic pouring paintings. (Courtesy of Elida Nimani)
Joan Murray’s husband learned how to cook sous vide and she says it’s been so yummy they’ve made it a weekly occurrence. (Courtesy of Joan Murray)Joan Murray’s husband learned how to cook sous vide and she says it’s been so yummy they’ve made it a weekly occurrence. (Courtesy of Joan Murray)
Since the pandemic hit, Joy Wickens has got to spend far more quality time with her 15-year-old son. (Courtesy of Joy Wickens)Since the pandemic hit, Joy Wickens has got to spend far more quality time with her 15-year-old son. (Courtesy of Joy Wickens)
Marian Schoenmakers has been doing a weekly Zoom call with her family in Ontario, New Hampshire and Uganda. She says it’s brought their family back together. (Courtesy of Marian Schoenmakers)Marian Schoenmakers has been doing a weekly Zoom call with her family in Ontario, New Hampshire and Uganda. She says it’s brought their family back together. (Courtesy of Marian Schoenmakers)
Stephanie McColl created a “book nook” in Sidney to give people in her neighbourhood – especially seniors – a reason to get outside. She says it’s brought the neighbourhood together. (Courtesy of Stephanie McColl)Stephanie McColl created a “book nook” in Sidney to give people in her neighbourhood – especially seniors – a reason to get outside. She says it’s brought the neighbourhood together. (Courtesy of Stephanie McColl)
Chelsea Young got engaged to her fiancee, bought a new car, got a new job and moved into a better place. (Courtesy of Chelsea Young)Chelsea Young got engaged to her fiancee, bought a new car, got a new job and moved into a better place. (Courtesy of Chelsea Young)
After not painting for 50 years, Corrie Philip started doing online tutorials and quickly discovered she has a talent. She has finished over 170 paintings so far. (Courtesy of Corrie Philip)After not painting for 50 years, Corrie Philip started doing online tutorials and quickly discovered she has a talent. She has finished over 170 paintings so far. (Courtesy of Corrie Philip)
Eliza Sprackett got back into her fish-keeping hobby, which she says has had a positive impact on her mental health. (Courtesy of Eliza Sprackett)Eliza Sprackett got back into her fish-keeping hobby, which she says has had a positive impact on her mental health. (Courtesy of Eliza Sprackett)
Emily Daigle says her three-year-old son is thrilled that his dad doesn’t have to travel out of province for work anymore. (Courtesy of Emily Daigle)Emily Daigle says her three-year-old son is thrilled that his dad doesn’t have to travel out of province for work anymore. (Courtesy of Emily Daigle)
Kayla Raistrick says her husband normally works in a camp, but because of COVID-19 was able to spend the first 8 months of their new baby girl’s life at home. (Courtesy of Kayla Raistrick)Kayla Raistrick says her husband normally works in a camp, but because of COVID-19 was able to spend the first 8 months of their new baby girl’s life at home. (Courtesy of Kayla Raistrick)
Kyle Carter says the pandemic has meant he’s gotten much closer with his girlfriend who “means the universe” to him. (Courtesy of Kyle Carter)Kyle Carter says the pandemic has meant he’s gotten much closer with his girlfriend who “means the universe” to him. (Courtesy of Kyle Carter)
Madison Davenport was inspired to get a cat and named it Monchichi. (Courtesy of Madison Davenport)Madison Davenport was inspired to get a cat and named it Monchichi. (Courtesy of Madison Davenport)
Nikki Wilson got engaged to her fiancee. (Courtesy of Nikki Wilson)Nikki Wilson got engaged to her fiancee. (Courtesy of Nikki Wilson)
Sammie Gillan-Kennedy found out she is expecting baby number three this year. (Courtesy of Sammie Gillan-Kennedy)Sammie Gillan-Kennedy found out she is expecting baby number three this year. (Courtesy of Sammie Gillan-Kennedy)

While there is no doubt this year has posed incredible challenges for numerous people, many Greater Victoria residents have been able to see the silver lining.

From strengthened relationships and fresh engagements to new-found hobbies and newborn babies, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about some positive change.

READ ALSO: Victoria crafters keep busy during COVID-19 pandemic

READ ALSO: As the COVID-19 crisis cuts jobs, Canadians cash in on hobbies with ‘side hustles’

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArtCatsCoronavirusGreater VictoriaIndoor HobbiesOutdoor HobbiesRelationships

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at second Vernon long-term care home
Next story
Deadly Penticton apartment fire caused by smoking materials

Just Posted

Lisa Mazurek
Christmas pet photos from around the Okanagan

Check out these furry friends celebrating the holidays

A Penticton flight has had a COVID exposure. (File photo Western News)
Penticton flight had passenger with COVID-19

An exposure was also detected on Air Canada Jazz flight 8408 from Kelowna to Calgary

The inability to recycle disposable face masks is causing an environmental waste management issue in a growing number of countries. (Contributed)
No recycling option for disposable face masks in Central Okanagan

Waste disposal of masks becoming environmental concern globally, but not yet in the Okanagan

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
More snow to come at Big White

Snow is expected all over the Okanagan today, including Big White

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. Ten people, including staff and residents, have tested positive. (kaigo.ca photo)
Vernon care home sees COVID outbreak

Ten people – residents and staff – at Heritage Square on 27th Street have tested positive

Munckhof Mfg posted surveillance footage to their Facebook page Monday, Dec. 28 morning that shows a man breaking through business’ gate and stealing a trailer bed. (Munckhof Mfg / Facebook)
VIDEO: Surveillance footage captures brazen South Okanagan trailer robbery

Footage shows two people in a pick-up truck breaking into a manufacturing business

Heidi Roy of the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek with the boulder that was stolen from outside their shop on Dec. 19. The rock has been recovered intact, but with a few battle scars. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Jade boulder recovered intact after daring theft in Cache Creek

Suspects have been identified and police say investigation is ongoing

A vehicle that left the road and down a steep embankment on Carmi was a fatal on Christmas Day morning. A 63-year-old man was found deceased in the vehicle. (Adam Lawrence photo Facebook)
Penticton Christmas Day crash claims one life

A 63-year-old man died after his vehicle went down a steep embankment on Carmi Road

Fire ripped through this Elm Ave. apartment fire on Oct. 27, 2020, killing an elderly couple and displacing around 50 residents. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Deadly Penticton apartment fire caused by smoking materials

Community rallied around Skaha fire victims with donations and food

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sammie Gillan-Kennedy found out she is expecting baby number three this year. (Courtesy of Sammie Gillan-Kennedy)
GALLERY: British Columbians celebrate triumphs during a trying year

Residents share some positive news from a year dominated by COVID-19

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2014 image made from video released by Loujain al-Hathloul, al-Hathloul drives towards the United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia border before her arrest on Dec. 1 in Saudi Arabia. Al-Hathloul, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists, who pushed for the right to drive, was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media. Her case and imprisonment for the past two and a half years have drawn criticism from rights groups, members of the U.S. Congress and European Union lawmakers. (Loujain al-Hathloul via AP, File)
UBC grad sentenced to nearly 6 years after advocating for women’s rights in Saudi Arabia

Loujain al-Hathloul spoke out against a ban on women driving and against male guardianship laws

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Members of the three Salmon Arm Rotary clubs, First United Church, Broadview Evangelical Free church and Second Harvest teamed up, following pandemic protocols, to provide more than 600 individual meals to those in need on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Over 600 Christmas dinners-to-go provided to Shuswap residents in need

Volunteers from three Salmon Arm Rotary Clubs, churches create a pandemic protocol-friendly meal

Most Read