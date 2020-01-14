GALLERY: Bear sightings continue in North Okanagan

More sightings of a bear cub in Coldstream was reported to Facebook on Jan. 13, 2020. (Melissa Spenst Facebook)
A black bear was spotted on a utility pole on Aberdeen Road in Coldstream Jan. 10, 2020. (Chelsey Hill Facebook)
More sightings of a bear cub in Coldstream was reported to Facebook on Jan. 13, 2020. (Melissa Spenst Facebook)

More Coldstream residents are reporting bear sightings on Aberdeen Road.

James Johnathon Wolfe alerted the Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook group that a brown bear cub was spotted in Coldstream.

Several Facebook members chimed in noting they’ve seen the bear too.

“We see him everyday for the last three weeks,” one user wrote. “He isn’t going through garbage or anything… Poor thing left the den and can’t find his way back now.”

This commenter also wrote the bear was first spotted near Buchanan and Nickel roads before making his way to Aberdeen.

Another Facebook user said the bear has been spotted in her mother’s yard for a few days.

“He was sitting at her front door for a while,” Melissa Spenst wrote, attaching a few photographs.

On Jan. 10, 2020, a bear cub was spotted climbing a utility pole and running along Aberdeen Road shortly after 1 p.m.

B.C. Conservation officer Tanner Beck said multiple sightings have been reported around the Coldstream area.

“It’s not uncommon due to the warm temperatures we have been getting,” Beck said in an email.

Residents are reminded to secure garbage, pet food, bird seed and any other food items in an effort to prevent conflicts.

But as the mercury continues to linger below zero degrees Celsius, out-and-about bears are expected to re-den, Beck said.

READ MORE: Black bear climbs pole in Coldstream

READ MORE: Cougar allegedly kills turkey in Vernon residents’ backyard

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna to implement CCTV registry to help RCMP access video surveillance
Next story
Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

Just Posted

League donates $2,500 to memorial scholarship for late Kelowna Chiefs president

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League made the donation Jan. 11

Kelowna to implement CCTV registry to help RCMP access video surveillance

The registry will record locations of security cameras in downtown Kelowna for quicker RCMP access

Three-tower development proposed for Kelowna’s Leon Avenue

One of the three proposed towers would be 42 storeys and become the tallest building in Kelowna

Rockets fined $3,000, Korczak suspended after penalty-filled game, line brawl with Blazers

The fine and three-game suspension come after Kelowna’s 7-2 loss Saturday night

Okanagan College Coyotes split first basketball games of 2020

The ‘Yotes men and women grab a win each against the Langara Falcons

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

GALLERY: Bear sightings continue in North Okanagan

Conservation officers say bears should re-den due to low temperatures

Pot shops greenlit by North Okanagan community

Two applications for cannabis companies to be passed on to province

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at West Kelowna school

The lockdown lasted between 11:25 a.m. and 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

Okanagan groups look to connect First Nation trails across US/Canada border

Groups recently met in Osoyoos to discuss how to advance the project

CMHA Vernon’s crisis line seeks volunteers

Due to heavy call volumes, demand for volunteers is on the rise

Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by multiple birds

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Most Read