Future of controversial downtown Kelowna tower up in the air

Kelowna council has rescinded the development permit for a 25-storey tower planned for 350 Doyle Ave. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

At its Aug. 14 regular meeting, Kelowna council pulled the development permit for a 25-storey tower planned for 350 Doyle Avenue, the site of the old RCMP detachment.

After a staff report outlining concerns that several speakers at a public hearing on the project were paid a per diem for their appearance,

“Two of the players (council and the public) were unaware payments were made,” said Stephen Flemming, city clerk. “The rules of the game were tilted in away that two of the three parties were not aware.”

Council voted unanimously to rescind the permit, however, included in its decision was an invitation to the developer, Appelt Properties, to reapply for a permit.

CEO Greg Appelt attended the Aug. 14 meeting remotely.

“This has been a profoundly disappointing turn of events,” said Appelt. “It has taken considerable work and dollars to bring this project to the development permit stage.”

Appelt noted that his company has not hidden the per diem issue.

“We have not broken any rules or laws. Can we really pretend that students, who were paid a per diem, tainted this process?”

Appelt also said that well-funded opposition to the development was well represented at the public hearing, and cautioned council about rescinding the development permit.

“W’ll use the tools available to us to challenge this action,” he added.

Appelt said he would not take any questions from council.

However, council members did not ask any questions of staff regarding its report, nor did they make any comments.

