A new stream of support has been added to the B.C. Indigenous Agriculture Development program. (Pixabay photo)

Funds announced for B.C. Indigenous entrepreneurs pursuing food, agriculture

Entrepreneurs can receive up to $8,000

A new stream of support has been added to the B.C. Indigenous Agriculture Development program to help entrepreneurs who are interested in developing farming-and-food-related businesses.

Announced Tuesday (June 30) by the provincial and federal government, the new stream will provide Indigenous entrepreneurs with up to $8,000 in specialized planning and coaching services to develop and plan.

Chief of the Williams Lake First Nation Willie Sellars said in a news release they fully support the province’s agricultural sector, food security and First Nations’ entrepreneurial spirit, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More: Canada unveils $50M boost to help agriculture sector with 14-day COVID-19 quarantine

“This new program is both beneficial and supportive for my community members and to all Indigenous agricultural entrepreneurs in B.C.”

Agricultural Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said the federal government recognizes the importance of Indigenous entrepreneurs who are growing businesses of this kind in their communities.

“By providing tools and knowledge needed to succeed in the sector, we are investing in a more-resilient food system that will keep high-quality, local food on tables in communities throughout B.C.”

Read More: Engaging youth key to sustainable future in agriculture, says B.C. teacher

Launched in 2018, the B.C. Indigenous Agriculture Development program is part of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

Applications for funding are being accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Up to $19,000 in support to Indigenous governments, communities and organizations for feasibility assessments of food and agriculture development options is also available through the program.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgricultureBusinessFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
VIDEO: Summerland holds Canada Day celebration
Next story
Northbound lane of Coquihalla closed after vehicle incident near Hope

Just Posted

Lumby man gives back for Canada Day

Food packages given away to those living on the streets in Vernon

New cherry packing facility to open near Ellison Lake this weekend

Despite a lacklustre cherry crop this year, Jealous Fruits is opening its new state-of-the-art packing facility

Fond farewell to retiring Vernon teachers

Special socially-distant ceremony thanks St. James teachers

Petition calling for Kelowna Mountie to be fired, charged nears 350K signatures

Const. Lacey Browning was caught on camera dragging a UBCO student down a hall during a wellness check

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

In photos and video: Colourful Canada Day parade rolls through Sicamous

Patriotic procession allows community to celebrate together while maintaining distance

Northbound lane of Coquihalla closed after vehicle incident near Hope

A northbound lane is closed just north of the Great Bear Snowshed, according to DriveBC

Two rescued from tipped sailboat in Okanagan Lake near Kelowna

The two men were quickly brought to shore by a marine rescue crew

Funds announced for B.C. Indigenous entrepreneurs pursuing food, agriculture

Entrepreneurs can receive up to $8,000

VIDEO: Summerland holds Canada Day celebration

Full event can be viewed on Summerland Legion’s website

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

Highway 1 traffic near Revelstoke down 23 per cent for May

Traffic was down 40 per cent for April compared to 2019

Most Read