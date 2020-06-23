Kashif Sheikh, 46, drowned trying to save his daughter on Father’s Day. (Submitted photo)

Fundraisers for Lower Mainland father who died in Kelowna

Two online campaigns have been launched to help Kashif Sheikh’s family

Two fundraisers have been launched to support Kashif Sheikh’s family after their Father’s Day tragedy.

The 46-year-old father of four died while rescuing his daughter on Sunday, June 21. Sheikh jumped into the water at Mill Creek Regional Park after his 13-year-old daughter slipped in.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the 46-year-old man could not be resuscitated,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

One of the fundraisers, arranged by Isbah Barlas, indicated the funds will go towards helping Sheikh’s family with his funeral arrangements, as well as to provide some financial resources for his children.

“Kashif, we love you, we miss you, and we know you are getting a beautiful spot in heaven,” Barlas’ fundraiser tribute stated.

Sheikh lived in Delta with his family and was working as a realtor for Nationwide Realty Corp. Before becoming a realtor, he was employed at the Vancouver International Airport.

His supervisor at Nationwide Ray Arneja described him as always smiling and relaxed.

Funds raised through both campaigns will go directly to Sheikh’s family.

To donate, visit this site or this one.

READ: Surrey realtor drowns in Okanagan trying to save daughter

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘Can I give you a hug?’: B.C. mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son
Next story
Kamloops RCMP search for suspicious man in Aberdeen

Just Posted

Lake Country grad ceremony debuts online

Celebrate the George Elliot Secondary School Class of 2020 on YouTube

Crash slows traffic in Vernon

One sent to hospital following two-vehicle incident

Okanagan singer’s country hit goes viral

Clark W. a Canadian sensation for his latest patriotic hit

Fall hearing for Vernon heron rookery

Council changed date last minute to ensure summer holidays wouldn’t interfere with public turnout

COVID-19: Vernon won’t be drinking in public

Council votes against liquor consumption in public places amid pandemic

UBCO student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court

Guns, ammunition stolen from Canadian Tire in Oliver

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect caught on video surveillance

Fundraisers for Lower Mainland father who died in Kelowna

Two online campaigns have been launched to help Kashif Sheikh’s family

Kamloops RCMP search for suspicious man in Aberdeen

A man driving a white four-door car asked two young girls if they wanted a ride on June 22

B.C. changing rules as strata property insurance costs rise

Law to end referral fees, limit what needs to be insured

South Okanagan RCMP wearing disguises to catch distracted drivers

Distracted drivers can expect to be detected long before they ever see a police car

Whitewater adventurers rescued after raft capsizes on Adams River near Shuswap Lake

Shuswap whitewater rafting company owner says now is not a safe time to be on the Adams

UBC study seeks to learn if at-home workout apps improve health during pandemic

Trial will give people access to yoga, HIIT or barre training

B.C. to impose ‘stabilization care’ for youths after overdose

Legislation allows young people to be held for up to a week

Most Read