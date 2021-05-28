(Contributed/GoFundMe)

UPDATE: Two fundraisers launched to support families of Kelowna students killed in car crash

Both fundraisers have raised a combined total of more than $16,000

Two GoFundMe pages have been launched to support the families of the three Kelowna Secondary Students killed in a car crash on Wednesday (May 26).

The first fundraiser was created on Thursday and has raised nearly $10,000 to help the family of Samara Haverko cover her funeral and other expenses.

“Samara was an exceptionally kind, smart, funny, selfless and responsible young lady. She graduated a year early with honours and had plans to become a marine biologist,” said fundraiser organizer and family friend Terra Le Claire.

“She worked two part-time jobs and was saving money for her education. Her parents couldn’t have asked for a better daughter.”

Le Claire made note of how close Haverko was to all of her family members and how much she valued the time spent with them.

“Secondly, came all her friendships which meant the world to her,” wrote Le Claire.

Haverko is survived by her father Mike, mother Dawn, stepmother Leah, sister Paige, brother Hunter, grandfather Richard and grandmother Renee.

The second fundraiser was launched Friday afternoon by KSS’s parent advisory council (PAC) and has already raised more than $7,000 in support of all three teens.

“The school and our entire community as a whole is deeply saddened by these events. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to all of the individuals who have been impacted by this heartbreaking tragedy,” wrote KSS PAC.

“We stand in solidarity with you in our collective grief. Funds raised will be divided equally among the three families impacted to be used at their own discretion.”

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Memorial erected to honour Kelowna students killed in car crash

READ MORE: UPDATE: Kelowna high school students killed in single-vehicle crash

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

