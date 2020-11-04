Matty Rebman was walking in the 1300-block of Hudson Road in West Kelowna when he was hit by a car. His dog died as a result of her injuries. (Matty Rebman - Facebook)

Fundraiser launched for West Kelowna hit-and-run victim

Matty Rebman lost his beloved dog Opie in the collision

A fundraiser has been launched on behalf of Matty Rebman, the man who was injured in a hit-and-run in West Kelowna.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, just after midnight on Oct.25, they received a report that a vehicle had hit a man in the 1300-block of Hudson Road.

The blue sedan involved in the collision did not stop at the scene and was abandoned by its driver a short distance away.

Matty Rebman, 35, was left with severe injuries, including compound fractures in his shin, ribs, neck and back. His dog Opie died on the scene due to her injuries.

Rebman has a long road to recovery, which is why his friend John Lambert decided to put together a fundraiser for him, to help him get back on his feet.

“He’s still exceptionally sore but his spirits are very high, which is awesome,” he said.

“He seems to be doing well, as well as he can anyway.”

Lambert added that Rebman is expected to stay in the hospital for the next few months, but friends and family are hoping he’ll be released sooner.

“It looks like they’ll probably be starting extensive rehab probably in eight to 10 months,”

Lambert said he and Rebman are long-time friends, attending high school together and playing baseball together. To this day, they are part of the same slo-pitch community in the Lower Mainland.

“He’s a really great guy and after hearing what happened to him and his dog, it was just heartbreaking,” he said.

“His dog truly was his best friend. His dog came to every single baseball game, always at the park every single night. He did absolutely everything with that dog. They were exceptionally close.”

Lambert is asking that people consider donating and if they are unable, to share the campaign with others.

“He’s on a very long road with his recovery and getting back to the shape he was in. We’re just trying to help him out as much as we can,” he said.

“Any amount helps. Whether it’s $2, $5, anything will help right now and he’s highly appreciative of anyone who can help.”

To donate to Rebman, visit his GoFundMe campaign.

READ: Hit and run kills dog, severely injures West Kelowna man

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Most Read