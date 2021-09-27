Fundraiser launched for victim of Spallumcheen shooting

GoFundMe campaign looks to collect enough to cover funeral costs for Dakota Samoleski

A man identified as Dakota Samoleski was shot and killed in a Spallumcheen shooting Sept. 20, 2021. Jevon Daniel Smith, 46, is charged with second-degree murder and is set to return to court Oct. 4. (GoFundMe)

A fundraiser has been launched for a man who was shot to death in Spallumcheen.

Jevon Daniel Smith, 46, is facing a second-degree murder charge following a Sept. 20 shooting that left Dakota Samoleski dead.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was called out around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a possible shooting and a vehicle fleeing the area.

A search for the suspect’s 2008 blue Kia Sportage, led police to a body in the 4500 block of Enderby Road. Samoleski’s identity was released in court documents.

Police searched by ground and air with help from the emergency response team and found the vehicle near Armstrong. A police vehicle was damaged by the suspect’s vehicle, but no one was hurt.

Police believe the two individuals were known to each other.

A GoFundMe campaign entitled Help with giving his nefew a funeral (sic)*, launched by Danyale Nasa-Dyke has set a $7,000 goal to help cover funeral costs.

Samoleski, whose matching Facebook profile indicates he was living in Penticton, has a history with the courts dating back to 2016 facing charges such as mischief, break and enter and assault of a peace officer.

“He had no one to fall on or to help him, except his uncle,” the campaign reads. “His uncle had hoped for him to better himself and get his life on track.”

The GoFundMe campaign makes allegations regarding the specifics of the shooting, but nothing has been proven in court at this time.

Smith, whose court records date back to 2003, will remain in custody as his matter has been put over until Oct. 4.

*Editor’s note: the link to the campaign has been removed due to unproven allegations that are before the court.

READ MORE: One dead in Vernon shooting

READ MORE: Second-degree murder charge laid in Spallumcheen shooting

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.