Fundraiser created for popular Vancouver Island farm market overrun with water

GoFundMe campaign set up for Russell Farms Market following flood

Supporters of Cowichan’s popular Russell Farms Market, which was heavily damaged by flood water after Friday night’s rainstorm, have started a fundraiser.

Set up by Chemainus’s Alexis Puttick, the GoFundMe campaign has a goal of $10,000. Puttick is good friends with the market’s co-owners Vanesse Bournazel and her mom France.

“France said when she went inside, she could see that a lot of their produce and goods are destroyed. They have multiple coolers and freezers as well that will need to be replaced,” Puttick explained. “The market is still very much under water, it’s hard to tell the full damages at this point.”

All Puttick knows is she needs to help.

SEE RELATED: State of emergency declared for Cowichan Valley after heavy rain, flooding

READ ALSO: Flooding has closed several roads in Cowichan Valley

“Our favorite neighborhood market has been heavily damaged due to the floods currently happening in the Cowichan Valley,” said the page. “This market is a huge part of our community, supporting many local farms and businesses. The owners are absolutely devastated.”

The fundraiser page noted the insurance deductible is $10,000 and that’s not including other costs that insurance might cover.

“This business was hit by the Dec. 20, 2018 wind storm and they are still recovering from that,” said the family. “Lets take off some of the burden from our beloved market and pull together some funds to help.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Heavy rain on B.C. coast swells rivers, floods roads and forces evacuations
Next story
Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Highway from Merritt to Hope closed for flooding and debris

The southbound lanes have reopened, no estimated time for the northbound lanes to reopen

Another hotel proposed near Kelowna International Airport

This is the second hotel proposed in the area in the last two weeks

Jail time for Chilliwack driver in crash that killed pregnant Kelowna woman

Frank Tessman convicted under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

Kelowna nightclub owner planning new Shuswap music festival

Two-day Monashee Mountain Festival to include mix of rock and country

Kelowna looking end two-tier tax paying penalty

City staff want a 10 per cent penalty for those who don’t pay their property taxes on time

VIDEO: Heavy rain on B.C. coast swells rivers, floods roads and forces evacuations

Local state of emergency declared in Cowichan Valley

Crews help evacuate residents south of Nanaimo due to flooding

Evacuees being offered 48 hours’ accommodation, says Regional District of Nanaimo

Longtime B.C. First Nation chief charged after break-and-enter

Hupacasath First Nation’s Steven Tatoosh faces numerous charges following a Jan. 28 incident

Anti-francophone graffiti condemned at Vancouver Island school

Spray-painted expletives were found at Ecole au-cœur-de-l’île

Fundraiser created for popular Vancouver Island farm market overrun with water

GoFundMe campaign set up for Russell Farms Market following flood

Hundreds stranded at ski hill in Fraser Valley after heavy rain, landslide

Sasquatch Mountain Resort halts everything until road crews can assess extent of slide

Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

Cowichan Valley has declared a state of emergency

COLUMN: Look! It’s an exclamation point!

We’re living in a time when everything has become A Big Deal!

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole coming to Okanagan

He is the first leadership condidate to visit the Okanagan

Most Read