A photo of Kacey Gulbransen (Photo courtesy of Karyn Mackenzie)

Fundraiser announced for Kelowna girl battling cancer

$10,000 fundraiser goal will help to cover chemotherapy and travel costs associated with treatment

A young Kelowna girl officially has more community support in her battle against a rare type of tissue cancer.

DunnEnzies Pizza & Parlour announced on Wednesday that they’ll be holding a fundraiser for Kacey Gulbransenon Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at their Mission location to help raise the $10,000 needed to cover financial costs associated with her cancer treatment.

In July of this year, two and a half year old Kacey was diagnosed with (ERMS) Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma. ERMS is a very aggressive form of tissue cancer, most often diagnosed in children. Kacey has already undergone surgery once to remove the tumor, but another cluster of microscopic cells has been discovered.

But now the Gulbransen’s family is hoping to raise money for their daughter complete chemotherapy at BC Children’s Hospital and to help them cover regular treatment travel costs between Vancouver and Kelowna.

Kacey has already undergone 12 weeks of chemotherapy treatment at the hospital. She will need to undergo a second surgery and at least another 46 weeks of chemotherapy down the road to help her tackle the disease.

Tickets for the fundraising event are available on Eventbrite and include entry, a house beverage, hot appetizer and buffet.

There will also be photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and live music will all take place to help raise the money needed.

A recent prognosis of the disease shows that 70 per cent of patients survive five years or longer after their diagnosis.

If you can’t make the event, you can also donate online to help Kacey reach her fundraising goal.

