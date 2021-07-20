Funding secured to connect Rutland to the Okanagan Rail Trail

The Okanagan Rail Trail, which is 50km in length, starts at the north end of Kalamalka Lake and ends at the center of Okanagan Lake, downtown Kelowna. (Contributed)

Funding has been secured to connect Rutland cyclists and pedestrians to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The provincial and federal governments are kicking in a combined $2.4 million to extend Rutland’s Houghton Road Active Transportation Corridor (ATC) to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

“On behalf of the City of Kelowna, we’re excited to receive a $2.4 million senior government grant to expand Kelowna’s active transportation network,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “The Houghton ATC extension project will help connect our Rutland neighbourhood with the Okanagan Rail Trail and beyond, moving us one step forward to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can get around Kelowna easily.”

READ MORE: Brenda Creek wildfire threatening sole power source for the west side of Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality issues in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The extension will create a new access point to the Okanagan Rail Trail and close a nine-kilometre gap in safe highway crossings for bikes.

“The city actively pursues alternative revenue sources, including grants from external providers such as the provincial and federal governments, research institutions and other organizations,” said Michelle Kam, the city’s grants and special projects manager.

The funding comes as part of $24.5 million in infrastructure investments from the B.C. and Canada governments into 27 projects in the B.C. Interior. As part of those investments, more than $650,000 is slated to complete the north-south pathway to connect the Okanagan Rail Trail to Okanagan Indian Band lands.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCyclingKelownaOkanagan