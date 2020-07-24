Funding boost for active transportation in Lake Country

Grants from province, feds, UBCM going toward Bottom Wood Lake Road Improvement project

A concept drawing of the Bottom Wood Lake Road improvement projects (Photo courtesy District of Lake Country)

Getting around Lake Country will be easier after the district has been given a boost to make infrastructure upgrades.

The province named the District of Lake Country a recipient of an Active Transportation Grant June 24, 2020.

“People throughout B.C. have a real appetite for safe, alternative ways of getting around,” Transportation Minister Clair Trevena said.

“The funding we are providing will make it easier for people to connect and interact in their community, address the issues of climate change and congestion and help with people’s physical and mental well-being.”

The province awarded $401,880 for the Bottom Wood Lake project that will improve active transportation to the new H.S. Grenda Middle School, NEXUS activity hub and multi-generational Activity Centre.

On top of that, the Federal Gas Tax Fund through the UBCM awarded an additional $350,000 toward the project.

“Citizens of Lake Country have been very vocal in calling for and supporting roadway improvements aimed at improving vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian safety,” Mayor James Baker said. “Especially on routes frequently used by children.”

“Active transportation routes enhance our vibrant, livable community and create a safe, all ages, inclusive transportation network that link Lake Country neighbourhoods, schools, parks, beaches and community centres together,” the mayor said.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna said projects like Lake Country’s Bottom Wood Lake Road upgrades give residents more options to stay active.

“Having a smart network of cycling and pedestrian routes encourages more people to leave their cars at home, get some exercise and support a greener future,” McKenna said.

The District of Lake Country said its extremely appreciative of the province’s Active Transportation Grants Program as well as the funding commitments from the Federal Tax Program through the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) “which contribute to improving the safety of key intersections,” a statement issued July 24 reads.

The Bottom Wood Lake Road Improvement project currently in progress will provide frontage improvements to the new H.S. Grenda Middle School and will provide sidewalks, streetlights, bike lanes, road renewal and utility upgrades. It will also promote and encourage active transportation choices over reliance on automobiles by providing safe multimodal options.

READ MORE: Okanagan COVID-19 numbers skyrocket after Kelowna exposures

READ MORE: Lake Country pub temporarily closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.