WILDLIFE PROTECTION A total of nine conservation projects, including one to manage at-risk wildlife, will receive funding from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. (Design Pics)

Funding approved for conservation projects in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen provides funds for nine projects

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has approved funding of $221,382 for nine conservation projects.

These include three new projects and six continuing multi-use proposals.

The board received a total of 12 proposals for $244,889 from the South Okanagan Conservation Fund. Three were not recommended for funding.

The new projects include a Trout Creek river restoration initiative, under the Okanagan Nation Alliance, worth $59,231; managing at-risk wildlife and habitats at work and at play, through the Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance, worth $8,000 and a workshop for technology transfer of yellow flag iris control techniques, under the Nature Trust of British Columbia, for $3,150.

Continuing projects are the South Okanagan bat habitat conservation project, with the Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society, for $9,893; invasive plant management on the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s South Okanagan Conservation Areas, for $15,000, the k’emcenitkw Floodplain Re-engagement Construction, under the Okanagan Nation Alliance, worth $26,917; conserving South Okanagan habitats through an invasive-free certification program, under the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society, worth $20,144; Love Your Lakes personalized shoreline assessments and restoration demonstration sites, under the Southern Interior Land Trust, worth $39,047 and the habitat stewardship and enhancement in the South Okanagan, under the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society, worth $40,000.

