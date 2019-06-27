Funding allocated for Summerland storm sewer extension work

$80,000 added to project, bringing total to $145,000

The municipality of Summerland has allocated an additional $80,000 from the capital works reserve to the Wharton Street Storm Sewer Extension.

This allocation increases the total cost of the project from $65,000 to $145,000.

As a part of the Hillcrest Village development, at 12817 Kelly Ave, an existing storm sewer pipe was removed to allow for the construction of the new building.

At this time, a connection was discovered between the pipe that was removed and the downtown storm sewer system.

As a result, the new storm sewer extension is needed along Wharton Street to reconnect the downtown storm sewer system.

