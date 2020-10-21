Judy Mallett, a Butcher Boys employee for 44 years, known for her fun-loving nature and fundraising abilities, died of cancer Oct. 4 at age 70. (Photo submitted)

Judy Mallett, a Butcher Boys employee for 44 years, known for her fun-loving nature and fundraising abilities, died of cancer Oct. 4 at age 70. (Photo submitted)

Fun-loving Okanagan grocery clerk fondly remembered

Judy Mallett, who worked for Butcher Boys for 46 years, died Oct. 4.

Even in the most stressful times for the grocery industry, Judy Mallett made sure her co-workers at Vernon’s Butcher Boys outlet had high spirits.

The fun-loving Mallett, who worked at Butcher Boys for 46 years, died of cancer Oct. 4 at the age of 70. She had a penchant for dressing up in costume for every holiday at the store and made sure fellow employees joined in.

“She was everything to us,” said store manager Brent Ohashi. “She worked here for 40-plus years. She was the cornerstone of our company.”

Born in Vermillion, Alta, Mallett was a nurse in Edmonton where she met her future husband, Rod. After a brief-long distance romance, the pair moved to Vernon and married.

Mallett worked at a grocery store for a short time before joining the Guidi family at Butcher Boys where she worked until her illness took over. She considered the Guidis a second family, and the Guidis considered her family.

“Absolutely,” said Tamsen Guidi, granddaughter of the store founders, who also works at Butcher Boys. “She would have coffee with my grandmother every morning at 6 a.m. and catch her up on all of the gossip. They took trips together.”

Mallett was involved in helping others and fundraising. Through Butcher Boys’ auctions, she raised a great deal of money for Vernon Hospice. She was also a founding member of Santa’s Anonymous and remained heavily involved in all of the toy runs.

A memorial service was held on Friday, Oct. 9. The store is planning on doing something to honour Mallett’s memory.

“She meant so much to us, we want to do something and we don’t want to under-do it,” said Ohashi.

READ MORE: Judith Ann Mallett

READ MORE: Vernon Butcher Boys give back


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Obituary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases
Next story
Parallels drawn between police action over B.C. pipeline fights, Mi’kmaq fishers

Just Posted

Curtis Sagmoen
Public warning issued to North Okanagan sex trade workers

RCMP warns workers to stay away from Salmon River Road area

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for 27-year old Roy Albert Andrew after he failed to appear in court Oct. 15, 2020. He is considered violent. (RCMP)
Vernon police looking for wanted man

Roy Albert Andrew is considered to be violent, police say

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP located a hidden compartment in a vehicle, leading to a significant drug seizure, police said in a media release Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (RCMP photo)
Vernon Mounties find illicit drugs in hidden vehicle compartment

Police seized 4 kg of methamphetamine from a Jeep involved in a violent hit and run March 24

File photo
EDITORIAL: The power of a single vote

In the Oct. 24 British Columbia election, every vote is important

RCMP stock photo (Black Press)
Kelowna RCMP investigating unexplained death of cattle

Cattle found dead near gravel road, east of the Kelowna Airport

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

(Kelowna Capital News)
B.C. Labour Board orders Peachland cannabis company to reinstate laid-off employees

The B.C. Labour Relations Board determined the employees were laid off due to their plan to unionize

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
British Columbia man dies during ski trip near glacier west of Calgary

Kananaskis Public Safety and Alpine Helicopters responded around 2:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, following a week-long break for the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
One crisis after another for Trudeau since last federal election one year ago

It has been a year of unprecedented calamity and crisis

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Two pigs roam the Salmon Arm Walmart parking lot during a prior visit photographed by Danielle Burgi. (Danielle Burgi photo)
Pigs trot over for a visit at Salmon Arm shopping centre

Employees say this was the second drop-in from the temporarily free-range porkers

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Penticton law courts. (Black Press file)
Osoyoos man in court for alleged shooting

The Oct. 11 shooting left a man with non-life threatening injuries

Most Read