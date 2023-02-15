Fun Family Day in Kelowna

Capital News Centre and Parkinson Recreation Centre are both open Family Day

With the Family Day long weekend fast approaching, Kelowna City Hall will be closed for the statutory holiday on Monday, Feb. 20.

However, there will still be plenty to do in the city.

Families looking to keep the kids busy over the holiday can visit Capital News Centre from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy all-ages drop-in activities.

The fun includes a park-and-play bouncy castle, zorb soccer, community stations, and public skating. Admission is free with donations to Jumpstart accepted on-site.

Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Glenmore Landfill will be open during regular hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

More information can be found on the City of Kelowna website.

