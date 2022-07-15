From classroom to council: former teacher seeks seat at West Kelowna city hall

Tom Groat has declared his intention to run in October’s municipal elections

Tom Groat has declared his intention to run for West Kelowna council. (Photo/tomgroat2022.com)

Another candidate for West Kelowna council has stepped forward.

Tom Groat has declared his intention to run in October’s municipal elections. On his campaign website, Groat states that he and his wife Shirley moved to West Kelowna in 2017.

“I discovered that West Kelowna was a collection of neighbourhoods, each with their own strong identity,” said Groat. “I believe it is important to find the common threads that will weave West Kelowna together. I have a strong desire to work with our city and its residents to identify these common threads.”

​Groat’s website shows he worked for the Parks Department at the City of Saskatoon, and was a teacher and a college instructor in Lloydminster before retiring in 2015.

“As an educator for thirty years, I have vast experience in social contributions and leadership,” added Groat. “I have been involved in a variety of community organizations and activities, including youth sports, community associations, senior-focused services, and local initiatives.”

​Groat said his focuses include improvements in transportation and infrastructure, covering pedestrian, cycling and transit needs.

“Another focus will be on the revitalization of our town centre. Westbank Town Centre has the potential to play a significant role in the social, cultural, and financial development of West Kelowna through stronger local businesses, aesthetic improvements in both public and private spaces and increased community fiscal sustainability.”

The only other candidate for council so far is John S. Martin. Current mayor Gord Milsom has said he will seek re-election.

