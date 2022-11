The search will take place Saturday in Kamloops where he was last seen

Kelowna resident Joseph Driscoll was last seen in Kamloops on Friday, Nov. 11. (Kamloops RCMP/Submitted)

A search party is being organized for a missing Kelowna man.

Joe Driscoll, 42, was last seen Nov. 11 in Kamloops.

The search is expected to start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Those interested in helping with the search are asked to gather at the A&W on Valleyview Dr.

For more information on the search call (250)878-4984.

