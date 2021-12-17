(Big White webcam photo, Dec. 17) Fresh snow and clear skies on the mountain today

(Big White webcam photo, Dec. 17) Fresh snow and clear skies on the mountain today

Friday powder day and unlimited visibility at Big White Ski Resort

The resort opens two new lifts today with an overnight dump of 14cm

Call in sick and go skiing, it’s a Friday powder day.

Big White got 14cms of fresh snow over the last day.

West Ridge and Cliff chair open today with a base of 137cm.

Visibility is unlimited and the turns are fresh.

Big White Ski Resort is reminding guests to wear masks whenever possible in the lodges, gondola and lift lines.

For more information about Big White, visit their website at bigwhite.com.

READ MORE: COVID concerns forces Big White to make changes

READ MORE:Big White rental owner ordered to repay guests who cancelled due to COVID

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Previous story
Canadian broadcaster hopes hockey call will help save his Cree language

Just Posted

Harl Rowe loves his job doing overnight stocking at FreshCo in Vernon. (Contributed)
Vernon man becomes overnight success story

GaGa Ball courts have become a familiar site around Central Okanagan school grounds. (Contributed)
School briefs: Long-time Central Okanagan School District employees honoured

Katrina van Soest competes in the Lake Louise women's Super-G 2021.(Submitted photo)
Vernon skiers fly at alpine World Cup in Lake Louise

The North Okanagan Neurological Association will have Santa and his helpers on location Saturday, Dec. 18 from 4-6 p.m. (Contributed)
Vernon homes light up for Christmas