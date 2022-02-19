Vernon firefighters quickly snuffed a fire in a residence on 24th Avenue Friday morning, Feb. 18, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Friday morning fire in Vernon home quickly snuffed

Two people were assessed for smoke inhalation but no one was taken to hospital

A structure fire in a Vernon home was contained to the room it started in Friday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the fire at a residence in the 4100 block of 24th Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Feb. 18.

City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier said the blaze was contained to a single room and was extinguished quickly.

“Two people were assessed for smoke inhalation by paramedics on scene, but no one was transported to hospital,” Poirier said.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP also attended the scene.

The cause of the is currently unknown and an investigation is underway.

