Fresh powder blankets area mountains

If you haven’t already, get your ski gear together and hit the hills as area mountains are covered in snow

Southern Interior mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow that has left area mountains with perfect skiing conditions and opening days worth celebrating.

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna got 55 centimetres of fresh snow over the past week with an alpine snow base of 117 cm.

Vernon’s Silver Star Mountain Resort is reporting 29 cm of fresh powder in the last week with an alpine base of 107 centimetres.

Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops enjoyed 11 cm over the last week with an alpine snow base of 87 cm.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort received a whopping 66 cm in the last week with a base depth of 131 centimetres.

Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton was hit with 24 cm in the last week, boasting a alpine snow base of 74 cm. The ski hill is set to open on Dec. 9.

Baldy Mountain Resort near Oliver is set to open this Friday, Dec. 8. The mountain was blanketed with 24 cm of fresh snow over the last week, bringing its snow base to 80 cm.

