Participants also made a splash at the Kelowna Polar Bear Dip at Tugboat Bay. Donation to take part went to funds CRIS Adaptive Adventures. (Kelowna Capital News file photo)

Freezin’ For A Reason Polar Bear Dip returns to Kelowna Jan. 1

Are you ready to jump into Okanagan Lake on New Years Day?

Okanagan residents will soon be able to start their 2020s with a refreshing and freezing dip into Okanagan Lake.

The sixth Annual Freezin For A Reason Polar Bear Dip returns on New Year’s Day as thrill-seekers and warm-skinned jumpers get ready to dive in for a good cause.

CRIS Adaptive Adventures is hosting the Kelowna polar bear dip at Tugboat Beach and hopes to raise $25,000 this year.

“People are just so happy and excited at this event, the energy is electric,” said Dawn Widdifield with CRIS.

“For the last five years we have seen a growing number of people coming out to our annual event with 2019 seeing over 1,200 joining us at Tugboat. Can’t wait to see all the toque-adorned heads go running into the icy water.”

Minimum donations of $20 are being accepted for the polar bear dip. The $25,000 goal hopes to add more funding into CRIS programs for 100 news spots in hiking, biking, snowshoeing and more.

Coffee and hot chocolate tents and food trucks will be waiting for post-swim for the brave souls embracing the New Years’ dip.

The polar bear dip is scheduled for 2 p.m. sharp at Tugboat beach. More information and registration here.

