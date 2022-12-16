Free to chip your Christmas tree in Central Okanagan

Make sure to remove all decorations and tinsel before recycling your tree

Trees can also be cut into pieces and placed in a waste cart for pick up once yard waste collection resumes Mar. 1, 2023. (Photo/RDCO)

When you take down your natural Christmas tree after the holidays, dispose of it in an eco-friendly way and have it chipped.

The RDCO Waste Reduction Office recommends giving your tree another life by dropping it off at one of the many free and convenient Chip It locations. The tree will then be chipped and composted into a nutrient-rich compost called GlenGrow available at various locations, including the Glenmore Landfill.

Make sure to remove all decorations and tinsel before recycling your tree, plus any plastic bags or other materials used for transporting – all of these interfere with the composting process.

Christmas tree drop-off locations open Dec. 26 – Jan. 31:

Kelowna

Ben Lee Park (parking lot at Houghton Road);

Behind the Capital News Centre (on the Lequime ring road);

Glenmore Landfill (2710 John Hindle Drive), open Monday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. and closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1. Three tree limit, and load must be tarped;

West Kelowna and Peachland

Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre (2640 Asquith Road), open Friday-Monday, 7:30 a.m. – 3:50 p.m., closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1;

Lake Country

Jack Seaton Park (1950 Camp Road).

Trees can also be cut into pieces and placed in your yard waste cart for pick up once yard waste collection resumes Mar. 1, 2023. Keep in mind that prunings and branches must not be longer than 5cm (2in) in diameter and less than 1 metre (3ft) long.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictChristmas treeCity of West KelownaKelownaLake Country