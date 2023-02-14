Free fun activities for Family Day in West Kelowna

There is something fun for everyone to do and explore in West Kelowna for the Family Day long weekend.
On Friday (Feb. 17) there is a Pro-D Day skate at Jim Lind Arena from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Cost is $2 per person.
A Family Day photo scavenger hunt can also be done to win a great prize.
Take selfies or photos of indoor activities, outdoor locations, or guided weekend adventures and post them on Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #WestsideFamilyDay or email photos to recreation@westkelownacity.ca.
Submissions are due Thur. Feb. 23 and winners will be contacted on Mon. Feb. 27.
A free day of family fun is planned for Mon. Feb. 20:
- Big & Little Skate (six years and under) at Jim Lind Arena – 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.;
- Public Skate – 10:45 a.m. to noon;
- Dome Play Day for kids up to five years old at the Multi-Sport Centre – 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m;
- Family Dome Play for kids five years and older at Multi-Sport Centre – 10:45 a.m. to noon.
More information about Family Day activities can be found on the City of West Kelowna website.
