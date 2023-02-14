(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Free fun activities for Family Day in West Kelowna

A Family Day photo scavenger hunt can also be done to win a great prize

There is something fun for everyone to do and explore in West Kelowna for the Family Day long weekend.

On Friday (Feb. 17) there is a Pro-D Day skate at Jim Lind Arena from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Cost is $2 per person.

A Family Day photo scavenger hunt can also be done to win a great prize.

Take selfies or photos of indoor activities, outdoor locations, or guided weekend adventures and post them on Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #WestsideFamilyDay or email photos to recreation@westkelownacity.ca.

Submissions are due Thur. Feb. 23 and winners will be contacted on Mon. Feb. 27.

A free day of family fun is planned for Mon. Feb. 20:

  • Big & Little Skate (six years and under) at Jim Lind Arena – 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.;
  • Public Skate – 10:45 a.m. to noon;
  • Dome Play Day for kids up to five years old at the Multi-Sport Centre – 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m;
  • Family Dome Play for kids five years and older at Multi-Sport Centre – 10:45 a.m. to noon.

More information about Family Day activities can be found on the City of West Kelowna website.

READ MORE: Peachland councillor still concerned over Clements apartment complex

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaFamiliesFamily activities

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Island First Nation to release ground scanning results for former residential school

Just Posted

(Kelowna Yacht Club/Facebook)
Kelowna Yacht Club receives top rating from Clean Marine B.C.

(Black Press file photo)
Free fun activities for Family Day in West Kelowna

Okanagan College Coyotes announced roster ahead of 2023 CCBC season. (Submitted)
Okanagan College announces roster ahead of baseball season

(Black Press file photo)
Kelowna woman feeding the working poor with food waste program

Pop-up banner image