Free Family Day swim in Vernon Monday

Why not spend a portion of Family Day with a soak?
Greater Vernon Recreation Services is hosting a free public swim event at the Vernon Aquatic Centre on Family Day Monday, Feb. 21, from 12 to 4 p.m.
Your family can enjoy an afternoon of splashing, sliding or soaking, free of charge.
This event has been made possible thanks to the support of the B.C. government.
During the event, COVID safety protocols will be in place. Attendees are reminded that masks are required to be worn by all those aged five and up when in the lobby, hallway or change rooms.
The viewing area will be closed to public.
Those 12-18 years of age will be required to produce their scannable BC Vaccine Card, and those 19+ will be required to show both their scannable BC Vaccine Card and valid government issued photo identification.
