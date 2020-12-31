Interior Health is investigating a COVID-19 exposure at Creekside Landing in Vernon. (Kaigo photo)

Fourth Vernon care home exposed to COVID-19

Two staff members reportedly tested positive, Interior Health investigating

Another Vernon care home has been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Interior Health is currently investigating a COVID-19 exposure at Creekside Landing Assisted Living (on Okanagan Landing Road).

“No outbreak has been declared at this time,” the health authority said.

One family member, whose dad resides at the home, said two staff members have tested positive.

“No residents have been tested as they are monitoring for symptoms,” she told the Morning Star.

A letter to families dated Dec. 29 says the facility has restricted visitors again in an effort to decrease risk.

“We have had an exposure of COVID-19 to the residents of the assisted living and long term care so the first thing we do is close the doors, in this case,” assisted living coordinator Diane Cameron said in the letter. “We have not, as I write, had a confirmed case amongst the residents of the building and we are hoping we can keep it this way. However, we are getting ready in case of an outbreak.”

But the exposure likely happened around Christmas, as families were not permitted to visit on Dec. 27.

Meanwhile this is the fourth exposure in less than a week at care homes in Vernon.

A single staff member at The Hamlets tested positive, according to a notice of exposure sent out Dec. 29.

READ MORE: Third Vernon care home hit with coronavirus

One staff and five residents tested positive at Noric House Dec. 28.

Heritage Square is now reporting 19 cases (12 residents and seven staff). That facility’s first notice of exposure was on Dec. 27 with 10 cases, but Interior Health updated the increase on Dec. 30.

READ MORE: Vernon senior care home COVID-19 outbreak increases

