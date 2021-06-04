Fourth COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna General Hospital

Two patients and one staff member have tested positive on unit 3E at the hospital

Interior Health (IH) has declared another COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

Two patients and one staff member have tested positive on unit 3E at the hospital.

IH is investigating and patients who test positive are being relocated to the hospital’s COVID unit. The health authority will directly contact those who may have been exposed but currently, transmission is believed to be secluded to the single unit.

Outbreak control measures are in place and infection control and communicable disease specialists are meeting daily with KGH staff to contain the outbreak.

“The hospital remains safe to attend for appointments and emergency care,” IH stated in a Friday (June 4) news release. “Please continue with any scheduled procedures. Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing is not required after visiting the hospital. It is important to follow public health guidance such as physical distancing, washing your hands regularly and wearing a mask.”

This is the fourth outbreak at the hospital this year. KGH dealt with three outbreaks between February and April, which saw a cumulative total of 20 cases, 12 patients and eight staff, and four deaths.

Kelowna is home to both of IH’s ongoing outbreaks. The other is at Spring Valley long-term care centre, which has seen 48 cases: 36 residents, 12 staff/other, with 11 deaths connected to the outbreak.

