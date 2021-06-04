Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)

Fourth COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna General Hospital

Two patients and one staff member have tested positive on unit 3E at the hospital

Interior Health (IH) has declared another COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

Two patients and one staff member have tested positive on unit 3E at the hospital.

IH is investigating and patients who test positive are being relocated to the hospital’s COVID unit. The health authority will directly contact those who may have been exposed but currently, transmission is believed to be secluded to the single unit.

Outbreak control measures are in place and infection control and communicable disease specialists are meeting daily with KGH staff to contain the outbreak.

“The hospital remains safe to attend for appointments and emergency care,” IH stated in a Friday (June 4) news release. “Please continue with any scheduled procedures. Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing is not required after visiting the hospital. It is important to follow public health guidance such as physical distancing, washing your hands regularly and wearing a mask.”

This is the fourth outbreak at the hospital this year. KGH dealt with three outbreaks between February and April, which saw a cumulative total of 20 cases, 12 patients and eight staff, and four deaths.

Kelowna is home to both of IH’s ongoing outbreaks. The other is at Spring Valley long-term care centre, which has seen 48 cases: 36 residents, 12 staff/other, with 11 deaths connected to the outbreak.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 infections below 200 for second day Wednesday

READ MORE: B.C. pharmacies to deliver AstraZeneca second doses starting Monday

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Rare white raven, 2 orphaned bear cubs nursed back to health at B.C. wildlife rescue centre
Next story
Kelowna man arrested after allegedly driving into cars, lamp post

Just Posted

Vernon city council approved a new seniors housing development slated for McCulloch Court that will add 48 one-bedroom units Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Contributed)
665 affordable rental units being built in Vernon, Lumby

Students, seniors, Indigenous people and homeless supported with basic necessity of shelter

RCMP officers will be patrolling North Okanagan lakes starting Friday, June 4, 2021. (RCMP photo)
RCMP boat patrols start today in the North Okanagan

With summer weather here, the RCMP will be making sure locals are enjoying the water safely and lawfully

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Fourth COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna General Hospital

Two patients and one staff member have tested positive on unit 3E at the hospital

(File photo)
Kelowna man arrested after allegedly driving into cars, lamp post

RCMP say the man was allegedly impaired

Scott Bailey, 41, was last seen in Vernon May 31, 2021. (Facebook)
Missing Vernon dad found dead

Scott Bailey, 41, was reported missing May 31

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are the region’s biggest stories

Jesse Faulkenham and wife Brooke Timewell.
Missing Alberta man may be headed to Penticton

Jesse Faulkenham disappeared from Grand Prairie on June 2

Residents gather at Marine Park on June 2 to honour through dance and prayer the 215 children whose remains were recently located at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Gathering in Salmon Arm honours ‘tiny ancestors’ at Kamloops residential school site

People gather to honour children who died, speaker urges participants to never forget them

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta., Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The question of does Canada still need another pipeline outside of Line 3 and Trans Mountain was one federal officials asked days after United States President Joe Biden cancelled the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Does Canada need another pipeline, feds ask days after Biden cancels Keystone XL

Western Canada’s oil and gas sector see cancellation as a blow to a reeling industry

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Facebook says, on Friday, June 4, it will suspend Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess

The former president called Facebook’s decision ‘an insult’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Shaelene Keeler Bell’s body was found on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after she had been missing for more than four months. (Facebook)
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack

Most Read