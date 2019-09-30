Fourth annual Third Space Family Festival deemed a success

Photo from Third Spaces third RCMP appreciation event in 2018. (Contributed)

Nearly 400 people turned out for the RCMP appreciate day on Sunday.

Charity group Third Spaces Life helped host the fourth annual event to raise funds for mental health in the community.

The family friendly event featured a barbeque, face painting, a bouncy castle, live music, fitness challenges as well as police airplanes. The RCMP K9 unit was also on hand.

In addition to the RCMP, more than 20 community partners and sponsors came out to support the charity event and raised money for Third Space Life, which helps people access affordable housing.

“It’s been a pretty spectacular day,” said Allie Grey, executive director for Third Space.

“I think just overall there’s so much gratitude. For a lot of the RCMP families, it’s an opportunity for them to come and connect as a family and be honoured because it’s a sacrifice for them. The amount of gratitude the community has really sets the platform for something like this.”

The event is part of Third Space’s Gratitude Project, a 30-day initiative each October.

